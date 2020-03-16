Valve cancels upcoming Dota Pro Circuit tournaments due to the coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak continues to chip away at the Dota Pro Circuit schedule, with Valve now cancelling Dota 2's fourth minor and major tournaments of the season due to health concerns. This follows the postponement of ESL One Los Angeles last week.

The fourth qualifier, OGA Dota PIT Minor 2020 and Epicenter Major were all due to take place over the next couple of months, but as more governments start to recommend people stay away from large gatherings, esports tournaments seem particularly risky. The tournaments would have been in Split, where there haven't been any recorded cases of COVID-19, and Moscow, where there have been several.

After careful consideration of the current state and trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the health risk that this presents to competitors, staff and fans alike, we have made the difficult decision to cancel to the 4th minor and major tournaments of the DPC season.March 15, 2020

The fifth and final set of tournaments are due to begin on May 17, with the fifth qualifier, followed by two tournaments in June. There's no consensus on when, exactly, the cornavirus will be contained, so Valve might have to cancel those tournaments as well.

In a follow-up tweet, Valve said it would "keep following the situation and decide how to approach the final major and minor of the season as the weeks progress."