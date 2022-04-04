Use your Wordle skills to predict the weather in Cloudle

Try to guess the five day forecast for a different city every day.

Wordle game - Cloudle weather guessing puzzle game
There will eventually come a day when I grow tired of all the games like Wordle that have flooded the internet this year. But that day is still a long way off. As long as people keep on making them, I'll keep on playing them, and this week another twist on the popular formula appeared, one that puts your weather-guessing skills to the test while retaining the familiar Wordle format.

In Cloudle, you're given a city somewhere in the world and instead of the usual letters to enter your guesses, you've got weather icons. Sunny skies, scattered clouds, rain, thunderstorms, snow, fog, etc. Just guess the five-day weather forecast for that city, and in true Wordle fashion you'll be shown which you've gotten bang on (green), which are in the solution but are on the wrong day (yellow), and which aren't in the five-day forecast at all (gray). You've got six chances to guess the forecast, and a new city each day.

It may seem like just clicking on random weather tiles, but you can make educated guesses based on the location of the city. I mean, if it's Seattle, Washington or Copenhagen, Denmark, you can probably guess rain and be right about half the time, right? And Las Vegas, Nevada and Perth, Australia don't get much in the way of snow. And if your own city ever comes up in a puzzle, you should have a real leg up on everyone else. It's also neat that Cloudle strategies will naturally change throughout the year as the weather shifts in different parts of the world.

It's nice to have another location-based daily Wordle-like game—one of our favorites, Worldle, challenges you to guess which country is being shown based on its shape, telling you how many miles you're off with each wrong guess which helps you narrow things down. And that's just one of our favorite Wordle-like games.

