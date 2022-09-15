Uncharted 4 releases on PC in October with variable framerate and an updated UI

Audio player loading…

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC on October 19, Sony announced today. (A series of leaks had already pegged October 19 as the launch date, but now it's official.) It'll release on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

This will be the first time Sony's treasure-hunting series has released on PC.

The collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and the PC release date announcement trailer above advertises features we find appealing: Ultrawide support, 4K resolutions, variable framerate. The PC version will also support the DualSense Controller's unique features if you plug one of those into your PC.

Sony's announcement post outlines other PC-centric features that port developers Iron Galaxy have included: a redesigned UI, GPU and VRAM detection for settings optimization, "Variable Load Speed," and more, such as support for Razer Chroma RGB dynamics. It'll also work upscaled with AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has pages on the Epic Games Store and Steam already.

You can read the entire announcement post on the PlayStation blog. (opens in new tab) Below, find Sony's recommended system requirements for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, split into four quality and framerate targets. The publisher says we'll be able to toggle or adjust graphics settings including "texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion."

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves minimum requirements (720p, 30 fps, medium settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i5-4330, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB), AMD R9 290X (4GB)

RAM: 8GB (16 GB Recommended)

Storage: 126GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves recommended requirements (1080p, 30 fps, high settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i7-4770, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD RX 570 (4GB)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD

(Image credit: Sony)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves "performance" system requirements (1440p, 60fps, high settings)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i7-7700k, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8GB), AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves "ultra" system requirements (4k, 60fps, ultra settings)