Your best gaming obsession stories

From LC Lockhart

My story has quite a happy ending.

It's 2012, like most of the other players around the world, I was just a touch upset from the ending of Mass Effect 3. I didn't go join the whole "hold the line" movement, but I did run off to share my grief with the ME Fandom. If anyone has gone and joined a fandom, you'll realise it's like joining a cult. You dedicate your life to said fandom—it's really not a place for the faint of heart. Soon, all I did was play Multiplayer, draw fanart, and write fanfiction. My day-to-day interactions were other players who were also being driven insane by the game. I had to own all the merch, official and unofficial.

It was writing fanfiction that I met my fiance, who also wrote said fanfiction. We shared what we loved and didn't love about the ending, and it became apparent quickly we didn't just like ME, we had tons more in common. A few short months later, I moved 100 miles from my hometown to live with him. Our Mass Effect Merch collection is now combined and sitting in a display cabinet in the hallway. A year Later I became a Community Manager for a games publisher, who liked my social contributions to the ME community, which I used as a large part of my portfolio.

So, woo game obsessions! I'm excited to see where the next one takes me.