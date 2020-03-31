You can play Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord as a bloodthirsty baby

There are a lot of choices to make when starting a new character in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. What culture are you from? What did your family do for a living? What do you look like? Are you, in fact, a baby?

Yes, you are indeed a baby. As reported by RPS, if you press the R key during character creation, you can play Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord as a baby. You'll still make all the same choices about your adolescence as you create your character, but when you begin the actual game you'll be there in glorious tiny baby form.

As a baby named Lord Cranky Naptime, I had to skip parts of the tutorial—I couldn't score a block against the sword instructor because he kept swinging over my head. But once in the world, the game played out exactly the same except that I was a very small baby.

And a very bloodthirsty baby.

Unlike the tutorial trainer, no one seemed to have much difficulty hitting me with a sword in the real world. I haven't played too far as Lord Cranky Naptime yet, so I'm not sure what impact being a baby has on the game further down the line.

Trust me, I plan to find out because Lord Naptime's adventures are just getting started.

