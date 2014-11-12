World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor trailer released

Warlords are coming. Warlords is coming. The World of Warcraft expansion releases tomorrow. Before that, here's a video featuring sounds and moving pictures that tell the story of the Iron Horde. It turns out they'd very much like to invade Azeroth, and the population of Azeroth would very much like to stop that from happening.

For our UK-located readers, we're currently running a competition to win one of five Warlords of Draenor Collector's Editions. For details, see this here tweet.

For everyone else: we'll have early impressions from the expansion this Friday, ahead of Richard Cobbett's full review.