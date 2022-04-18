Today's Wordle answer #303: Monday, April 18

Have you been rummaging around for the answer to the April 18 (303) Wordle? I've had more than a few days when the solution's been a word I've used a thousand times, but it just didn't come to mind when I needed it the most. Those are the days I most want to write Wordle a note to that effect: "I could've got it, honest… but I didn't".

Perhaps you have no need for the answer, and just wanted to look through our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I can help. I've got handy hint, the answer for anyone who needs it, and I can even teach you how to play if you'd like.

Wordle April 18: A helpful hint

The talented and the glamorous can both be described using today's answer—it just comes naturally to them. This word unhelpfully sounds exactly like and is spelled very similarly to another valid five letter word, so use your vowels to guide you.

Today's Wordle 303 answer

Maybe word games are off the table today, and you just need to save your win streak. No problem: The answer to the April 18 (303) Wordle is FLAIR.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.