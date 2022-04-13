Today's Wordle answer #298: Wednesday, April 13

Are you searching for the solution to the April 13 (298) Wordle? I know thirteen is supposed to be an unlucky number—the good news is I can weave a little Wordle magic today and help you dodge avoidable damage to your current win streak.

Maybe you're not interested in numerical superstitions and just came to look through our Wordle archive instead? Whatever the reason for your visit, I'm here to help. If you'd like the pleasure of solving the puzzle yourself then I can provide a handy hint, and if you simply wanted to know the correct word I can give you that too. I can even show you how to play Wordle if you like.

Wordle April 13: A helpful hint

This word's used for big pieces of smaller things. Whatever their size and substance, they'll be thick, generous, portions. Just one vowel this time, and it's probably not the one you'd pick first.

Today's Wordle 298 answer

Are you having one of those days where the greens just aren't coming? Don't let it get you down—not when I've got the solution right here. The answer to the April 13 (298) Wordle is CHUNK.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with a word like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

In the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.