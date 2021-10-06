Watch The Witcher 3 running on a Steam Deck

CD Projekt has dropped a series of short Twitter videos showcasing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt running on a Steam Deck. The videos give us a glimpse of one of the best games of all time running on the hardware, and for all intents and purposes, it looks about as good as you'd hope for a handheld.

It's difficult to tell what resolution Witcher 3 is running at (Twitter video compression doesn't help) but the framerate certainly looks consistent enough. It's at least a modest 30 fps (the official target for most games on Steam Deck), and doesn't appear to trip up when entering graphically demanding areas like cities or swamps. It's probably safe to say that it'll look better than the also-impressive Nintendo Switch Witcher 3 port.

The first video shows Geralt riding Roach through the streets of Novigrad.

The first video shows Geralt riding Roach through the streets of Novigrad.

Open a portal into the world and play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt wherever you go once Steam Deck is out!Check out the footage of the current-gen version of the game running on Steam Deck 👇

The second video shows Geralt clashing with a stone golem out in the wilds of Velen.

pic.twitter.com/f1MnMBUgSYOctober 6, 2021 See more

The third video shows Geralt approaching the swamp homestead of the Crones, the disgusting and murderous witches who play a central role in the Bloody Baron quest .

pic.twitter.com/tUvti9lrAPOctober 6, 2021 See more