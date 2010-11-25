Popular

Witcher 2 footage shows non-linear dungeons and giant flaming golems

By

the witcher 2 thumb 2

Nearly 20 minutes of footage from The Witcher 2 has been shown at the CD Projekt conference. The first video shows Geralt breaking out of prison using two different approaches, a sneaky non lethal method and a more exciting, stab-happy approach. The second video showcases the huge new locations generated by The Witcher 2's revamped engine. The flaming battlefield full of warring golems is particularly impressive. You'll find both videos embedded below.

The Witcher 2 is due to be released on May 17th next year, and can be pre-ordered from Good Old Games now. For more information check out The Witcher 2 site .

[via Joystiq ]

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments