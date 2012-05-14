Witcher 2 devs hiring for a "dark fantasy" game and an "entirely new and different" RPG

The release of the Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition marks the end of the major updates that CD Project have been adding over the course of the last year. Suddenly, they're free, but what will they do next? Gamerzines have noticed a series of new job listings on the CD Projekt site for two games. One is for an "RPG in a dark fantasy world" signified by a sword symbol, which might just be the next Witcher (maybe). The other project is listed as an RPG in "a brand new setting" next to a picture of a gun.

"We're looking for people who would rather work on an entirely new and different IP – a vast RPG for which we want to assemble the best possible staff" CD Projekt explain in the job ad. "No matter if it's with guns or swords, we're just having a good time here."

An RPG with guns suggests a more current setting, which would be different to anything CD Projekt have done before. Moving into production on two games at the same time is also a new move for them, but they do already have their graphics engine, which they built in-house to power The Witcher 2. What would you like to see them do next?