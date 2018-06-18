As PC Gamers, we're always striving to get the best out of our builds. This month we're taking a up-close look at what AMD has on offer. With everything from its Ryzen processors, Radeon graphics cards, and Freesync compatible hardware, AMD has what you need to increase your processing power, smooth out your frame rates, and up your game.

Not familiar with what AMD can do for you? No problem. Over the next two weeks, we're breaking down AMD's latest products, how they can improve your gaming rig, and how to get the most out of the hardware for everything from gaming and streaming to high-performance esports gaming and video editing.

Alongside the content going up this month, we are also offering a chance to win the AMD Component giveaway bundle that includes an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor and a Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card! Enter below before June 30, 2018 and get some amazing components for your next upgrade.

*Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the 50 United States only