If you've been following our PAX South coverage, you know that I interviewed a whole lot of developers last weekend. What you didn't know is that after each of those interviews, I asked them all the same question: Will 2016 be the year of VR? It's a divisive question, and unsurprisingly we got a wide range of answers. Developers of hardware, indie games, and big-budget games all weighed in on what they expect for VR this year. Watch the video above to hear what they had to say.
Will 2016 be the year of VR?
See comments