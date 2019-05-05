One easy way to fix the movie version of Sonic the Hedgehog, as Twitter user Cal Skuthorpe pointed out, would be to give him Steve Buscemi's eyes. Huge improvement. Nothing weird or cursed about that design now.

Which doesn't really have anything to do with our latest weekend question, we just wanted to make you look at that picture. The weekend question is this: Which actor would you cast as your favorite game character? Note that we've already done Who would you cast as Geralt of Rivia? and came up with a bunch of good suggestions, even if we forgot Steve Buscemi somehow.

Malindy Hetfeld: Amandla Stenberg as Clementine

My initial reaction to this question was that it can't be done. I get very attached to voice actors so I'd miss the way a beloved character like Varric from Dragon Age sounds, and for a lot of games I wouldn't be able to find actors in the right age bracket to represent protagonists, especially with Japanese games in which everyone is just so darn young and has oddly shaped hair. The Monster Hunter World movie needed a much younger cast! I have a single viable candidate: Amandla Stenberg as Clementine for Telltale's The Walking Dead, simply because looks meet acting ability there—she was great in The Hate U Give.

Wes Fenlon: Meg Ryan as Zidane

I could give you a serious answer about who could perfectly play a rogue with a heart of gold (who happens to have a monkey tale), but instead I'm going to go with the 2003 internet answer and just give you this picture.

Chris Livingston: Gal Gadot as Chell

I think I've only seen Gal Gadot play Wonder Woman, but if they ever make a Portal film I think she'd be a great Chell. The role would take brains and physicality and she's definitely got both. And she was pretty funny on Saturday Night Live so I imagine she could deal with GLaDOS's sarcasm pretty well too.

Jody Macgregor: Dwayne Johnson as Minsc

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been in several videogame movies including Rampage (which I haven't seen), Doom (which is not as bad as its reputation), and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (which rules). So I can only imagine he'd be up for playing the most memorable character from Baldur's Gate who isn't a hamster, Minsc the ranger. I can just hear him shouting, "You point, I punch!" or "Go for the eyes, Boo! GO FOR THE EYES!"

I started out half-joking but now I have made myself sad this isn't real.