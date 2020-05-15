What the Unreal Engine 5 Demo means for PC

Earlier this week, Epic Games gave a world a look at what developers will theoretically be able to do on next-gen hardware with Unreal Engine 5. The impressive tech demo was run on a PS5, but according to Epic we could get "pretty good" performance on a modern gaming PC with an RTX 2070 Super-level graphics card and SSD storage.

Along with the new graphical capabilities, the presentation goes into Unreal Engine 5's development streamlining, namely its ability to take in 3D assets consisting of billions of polygons and then scale them appropriately depending on platform. According to Epic, devs will no longer have to worry about creating multiple models with different levels of detail—it'll all happen automatically.

There's also new lighting tech, particle physics and more. It's a lot to take in, but Jacob and Alan are here to give us their initial impressions on the UE5 demo and what Epic’s rhetoric around SSDs means for the future for gaming. Check that out in the video above.