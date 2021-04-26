What did you play last week?

Christopher Livingston played Fallout: New Vegas with a randomizer mod. It spins a big roulette wheel to chaotically alter which monsters spawn, how fast they move, what NPCs wear (sometimes even changing their limbs, faces, and species), what the lighting and weather are like from moment to moment, and whether gravity exists. It's a fine way to make a silly replay even sillier.

Andy Kelly played Don't Forget Me, a cyberpunk adventure game set in an illegal memory-backup clinic. It's a place where people go to have their most precious memories recorded for posterity, kind of like the Internet Archive but for brains. And then you wander in with amnesia. Dun dun duuuhhh.

Lauren Morton played Eville, a medieval imposter game with hidden roles. It's in the Werewolf/Among Us lineage, but with a 3D village that gives the killer plenty of space to go unseen. There are NPCs the villagers can do short quests for during the day, shopkeepers selling consumables, and quite a lot of extra layered onto the formula. Eville is coming to Early Access soon.

Leana Hafer played Suzerain, which casts you as leader of a Cold War republic in Eastern Europe. It's part pick-a-path book and part resource-management strategy game. It's also part slowly unfolding disaster simulator and it might end for you, as it did for Leana, with life in prison. Sounds like fun!

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been stabbing sheep and sprinting from genre to genre in Nier Replicant? Did you grab Alien: Isolation and its Last Survivor DLC for free, and Hand of Fate 2 while you were at it? Let us know!