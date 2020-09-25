Watch us put No Man's Sky's new and improved planet generation system to the test

Origins is yet another massive update for No Man's Sky. It promises a "stranger, richer, and more varied universe", improving the game's planet generation system and adding a bunch of dramatic new weather effects.

I love No Man's Sky, but I've always wished the planets were a little more alien. So, having dipped back into the game to test out the update, I decided to fire up creative mode and visit 15 randomly selected planets in quick succession, to see what kind of extraterrestrial oddness they might throw at me.

Obviously 15 planets out of sixeventy quintillion, or whatever it is, isn't enough to really stress test the new planet algorithm. But I feel like it gave me a flavour of how Origins has improved things. And you can watch the highlights of my journey in the video above, or on our YouTube channel.