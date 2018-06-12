Popular

Watch the Resident Evil 2 remake debut trailer

By

A spruced up Raccoon City is due in January.

The debut trailer for the Resident Evil 2 remake was shown at Sony's E3 showcase, and it's looking way better than expected. This isn't just a simple remaster with higher-res textures and streamlined controls. This is Resident Evil 2 completely remade. It's adopting the over-the-shoulder camera and combat system popularized in Resident Evil 4 from the looks of it, and the characters and monsters have received a nice makeover. The mood is much spookier than what I remember, too. I have to say, I'm very impressed.

A release date was announced for January 25, 2019. 

James Davenport

At only 11 years old, James took apart his parents’ computer and couldn’t figure out how to put it back together again. As an Associate Editor, he’s embarked on a dangerous quest to solve Video Games. Wish him luck.
