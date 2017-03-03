Watch Mass Effect: Andromeda's intro and first crisis in a 13-minute gameplay video

If you're determined to avoid Mass Effect: Andromeda spoilers, then you'll definitely want to avoid this IGN video of the game's first 13 minutes. It introduces Scott Ryder and his dad, the Simulated Adaptive Matrix—Sam, for short—Cora, the captain, and a doctor with a very familiar voice. Naturally, the game's first crisis comes into play, too. After all, it wouldn't be much fun if it was smooth sailing all the way.

The video demonstrates how tone choices will work in conversation and shows off a few other basic mechanics, and it looks absolutely fantastic. Beyond that, I'll say no more, except to warn that this is obviously deep and heavy spoiler territory. Govern yourselves accordingly.

Well, one more thing: Andromeda isn't out yet and so there's no way to check the credits to be sure, but if that doctor who greets Ryder after he wakes up—the first NPC voice you hear, no less—isn't being voiced by Brandon Keener, the real-life alter ego of original trilogy heartthrob Garrus Vakarian, I'll eat my elite Pathfinder-grade helmet.

Mass Effect: Andromeda launches on March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe.