Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground gameplay video confirms it is not a card game (but has cards)

We emphasized earlier this year that the upcoming turn-based strategy game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is not a card game, a point we felt necessary because of a trailer that depicted units as cards. Publisher Focus Home Interactive explained at the time that "cards only represent units in the game menu" and are not actually a part of the gameplay—and, for that matter, that there will be no microtransactions in the game.

Today we got a closer look at Storm Ground's gameplay, and sure enough, while there are cards representing units and heroes, the game itself is all isometric hex-based strategy, with all the complexities you'd expect. The video features a small force of Stormcast Eternals taking on the Nighthaunt army in a midgame campaign battle: The player is in rough shape thanks to losses taken earlier in the campaign, but still has some cards to play (so to speak) including a large number of available upgrades and some potential terrain advantages.

Once the mission is over and the Knight of Shrouds is successful dispatched, the video wraps up with a look at Storm Ground's rewards system, which grants players access to new gear and customization options as well as deeper dives into the lore underpinning the game—this is Warhammer, after all. Interestingly, grinding out the maximum of XP in each mission isn't necessarily the optimal strategy: Storm Ground features a roguelike campaign and if you die, you get to start all over again. Sometimes it really is best to just get the job done and move on with your life.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground launches on May 27 on Steam, and will have full crossplay support with the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch console editions. Find out more at focus-home.com.