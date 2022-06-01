Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailer recommits to the legend of mankind's big bulky boys

Audio player loading…

We didn't get a look at any new Space Marine 2 gameplay during today's Warhammer Skulls showcase. We did get a new trailer, however, featuring some behind-the-scenes footage of development at Saber Interactive, and a handful of developers talking about their goals and aspirations for the sequel that's a decade in the making.

The cinematics that appear in the showcase are drawn from the announcement trailer (opens in new tab) revealed at last year's Game Awards, so unfortunately there's nothing new to see there. Fans will no doubt be at least a little relieved that Saber Interactive, which has taken over the series from original developer Relic, seems fully committed to maintaining the Space Marine mythos.

"These guys are two and a half meters tall, they're probably about 500 pounds before you even put the armor on top of them," actor Clive Standen, who's replacing Mark Strong in the role of Captain Titus (who is apparently now a lieutenant), said in the video. "And their armor is ginormous."

"Most human beings in this world will never see a space marine," creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick said. "They're the stuff of legends. They're known as the angels of death. His angels. When one appears on the battlefield, it's like seeing an angel of God."

You might think that's a bit over the top, but that's basically Warhammer 40,000 in a nutshell. Restrained (or even rational), it is not. I mean, just look at these guys.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

(Also, technically, Titus is a member of the Ultramarines (opens in new tab) chapter. The Death Angels (opens in new tab) are a whole different bunch.)

Unfortunately, the trailer did not include any hint as to a release date: That is still TBA.