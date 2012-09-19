Vampires! A supernatural puzzler that doesn't suck

Proudly billing it as the “vampiriest game you've ever played” – they're obviously unaware that I've played Vampire: The Masquerade – developers CBE Software are seeking to reclaim the lords of darkness from the pale, clammy palms of glittery teenagers and brooding Angel wannabes worldwide. It would be a valiant effort even if Vampires! wasn't up to much, but for once that exclamation mark may be well-placed.

In this novel puzzle game, the titular bloodsuckers are presented as bobble-headed idiots that will wander into traps, oncoming vampire hunters, and even broad daylight if left to their own devices. Your job is to interact with the environment, displacing traps put down by the brave hunters, in order to guide as many vampires as inhumanly possible to the safe, velvety embrace of their coffins. Oh, and you only have until dawn, so get a wriggle on.

There's clearly a big dose of both Lemmings and Dungeon Keeper in there, but also a snifter of the tower defence genre, thanks to a set of mystical abilities you can employ in order to slow down or redirect the stupid bloodsuckers. Witness the horror for yourself by playing the download or browser-based demo , or by watching the comprehensive gameplay video below. Naturally, there's a Greenlight page too. (Thanks to IndieGames for staking this one out.)