Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York detailed

Bloodlines 2 is currently scheduled for April next year, but if you can't wait that long for something to sink your fangs into there's another officially licensed game based on White Wolf's tabletop RPG coming this year. Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York is being made by indie studio Draw Distance, who recently released some more info about what kind of game to expect.

Coteries will apparently be a "single-player narrative experience" with "morally challenging dilemmas, and many potential paths leading to the story’s finale." It's primarily text-based, with appropriately moody art, and plenty of dialogue options. Your choice of vampiric bloodline will give you a set of Disciplines that can be used to influence the characters you meet, and there are other mechanics in play too—you'll have to balance your hunger for blood with your dwindling humanity, and try not to blatantly vamp it up in ways that break the masquerade.

As for the plot: "Although you start off as part of the authoritarian vampire sect called the Camarilla, you soon learn that other factions exist - chief among them, the independent Anarchs. Your paths will inevitably cross theirs, but whether you choose to shun them, or try to learn more about what they represent, will be your decision."

While it's not going to be the kind of full-blown 3D RPG Bloodlines 2 is offering, a reactive visual novel where you get to hang out with sexy Anarchs also sounds like a pretty good time to me.

Coteries of New York is planned for "Q4 2019" according to the Steam page.