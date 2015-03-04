Valve announces streaming box and SteamVR for November

Ahead of its SteamVR demos at GDC 2015 this week, Valve just announced a slew of new Steam-related goodies, including Source 2 and a new product called Steam Link.

According to a press release, "Steam Machines, Windows PCs, Macs, and Linux PCs will be able to take advantage of" Steam Link, which "allows you to stream all your Steam content from any PC or Steam Machine on the same home network. Supporting 1080p at 60Hz with low latency, Steam Link will be available this November for $49.99, and available with a Steam Controller for an additional $49.99 in the US (worldwide pricing to be released closer to launch)."

Steam Link sounds an awful lot like a low-power streaming box designed to serve as a living room client for Valve's Steam In-Home streaming technology. At $50, it'll be one of the most affordable streaming options around, but will, of course, require a gaming PC powerful enough to run and stream the games.

The press release also notes that Steam Machines from Alienware and Falcon Northwest are at GDC, with Steam Machines being released this November.

Valve's VR headset, with partner HTC, will ship "to consumers by the end of the year." Developer headsets will be available this spring.