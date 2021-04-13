Ubisoft will pull the plug on Rainbow Six Vegas servers and nine other games later this year

Ubisoft is saying goodbye to some vintage Clancyverse games later this year.

Rainbow Six Vegas, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Rainbow Six Lockdown, and Ghost Recon Future Soldier will all see their online servers shut down, though any singleplayer content will still be available.

Any in-game rewards, redeemed items, achievements, and Ubisoft's proprietary currency will also be disabled. Yep, even if you've already redeemed items or unlocked them in-game, you'll no longer be able to access them on PC. There's no solid date for Ubi pulling the plug on these games yet, being given the vague window of 2021.

The Tom Clancy games aren't the only ones getting phased out, though. Ubisoft is also scrapping the servers for a handful of different games on June 1:

Assassin's Creed 2

Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands

Far Cry 2

Anno 1404

Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes

Splinter Cell Conviction

The Settlers 7

Might & Magic X – Legacy

Most of these games are at least 10 years old by this point, so it's reasonable to think they may have little-to-no multiplayer activity. But there's always something a little sad about seeing some of these classics quietly shut down. In 2019, a multiplayer project called Dustnet explored the impermanence of competitive game spaces, putting players in a single "final" de_dust2 server that they could build stuff in. But if the server ever went vacant, all player creations would be wiped.

I have some fond memories of my own of fooling around with Rainbow Six Vegas' nightmare face scan feature, and its tense Terrorist Hunt co-op mode would probably still stand up in 2021. In more recent Rainbow Six ongoings, the temporarily re-named Rainbow Six Parasite had an hour of its gameplay leaked online.