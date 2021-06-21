Ubisoft server shutdown leaves Might & Magic X players without purchased DLC

Numerous players of 2014 RPG Might & Magic X - Legacy are reporting that parts of the game from its sole DLC, The Falcon & The Unicorn, are no longer accessible following the shutdown of servers used to check DLC ownership. After the server shut down on June 1st, players who own the DLC reported that not only were they unable to access the DLC areas, they were unable to play the game past Act I if it was installed.

The Falcon & The Unicorn DLC is still on sale, on Steam at least, for $6.99.

Reports have rolled in on the Steam forums, as well as on the Might & Magic Reddit board, from users unable to access the game properly any longer. Users who purchased the deluxe edition of the game, which includes several in-game items, have also reported that those are not available.

Enterprising users on Reddit have already found a script-changing workaround, though it requires editing game files to bypass checks and add certain triggers. That's of dubious legality in some territories, but most notably it just brute-forces the DLC areas into the game: You don't get to go there as part of the story that would normally direct you. It's a subpar hack at best.

PC Gamer has reached out to Ubisoft for comment.

Ubisoft acquired the Might & Magic brand in 2003 after the demise of 3DO. Released in 2014, Might & Magic X - Legacy was touted as a triumphant return to the series, the first entry in over a decade and following the release of several seemingly unrelated games using the Might & Magic name.