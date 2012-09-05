Ubisoft renounces always-on DRM for PC - Assassin's Creed 3 confirmed playable offline

In interview with Rock Paper Shotgun , Stephanie Perotti, Ubisoft's worldwide director for online games, has said that the company has decided to remove the need for a permanent connection to play its PC titles.

In fact, she claims the decision was made way back in June, after which point Ubi's singleplayer games have only required a one-time activation upon install.

Ubisoft's approach to DRM has been widely lambasted by gamers, partly because of the inconvenience for the consumer, but mostly because it often didn't seem to work, dropping connection to the server mid-game, booting you out and erasing progress. And now, finally, it seems Ubisoft have heeded this wail of despair, with Perotti explicitly confirming that the singleplayer component of Assassin's Creed 3 will not require any online connection.

She also suggests Ubisoft will be doing more to get their games onto PC quicker - so good news all round. We've got a man in the field, chinwagging with Ubi bigwigs as we speak, so we'll be bringing you more news on Ubisoft's plans for PC, and specifically their intentions with uPlay, very soon.