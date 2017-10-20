Turn-based roguelike Deep Sky Derelicts channels Darkest Dungeon in space

I always struggle to come up with comparisons that don't overshadow new games and are also useful for readers. Thankfully, developer Snowhound games has done the legwork for me with Deep Sky Derelicts, which they describe as "a mix of Darkest Dungeon and XCOM with a pinch of Hearthstone and FTL: Faster Than Light added on top." It's coming to Steam Early Access next month, and it's definitely one to keep an eye on.

Deep Sky Derelicts is a turn-based roguelike with card-powered combat. You command a team of up to three mercenaries who share a common goal: exploring ancient alien spaceships to earn enough money to retire from their vagrant lifestyle and live comfortably on a planet. Recruit party members, collect and equip whatever scrap you can find, and fend off the enemies which prowl your precious ships. The full game will offer arena and campaign modes, with the latter running anywhere from 10 to 20 hours.

Now, about that card system. In addition to your items and skills, you have to customize a deck of cards which you randomly draw from throughout fights. The cards you draw determine the actions you can take and their effectiveness, so deck building is an integral part of party upkeep and exploration.

Deaths are permanent and both mercenaries and ships are procedurally generated, but there are some constants in Deep Sky Derelicts' grim world, namely its art style, billed as a "retro-futuristic comic book." Heavily inked and consumingly gritty, it's as much Mignola as it is Darkest Dungeon, but with neat sci-fi flare.

Snowhound expects Deep Sky Derelict to remain in Early Access for six to seven months and officially release in March 2018. It does not yet have a price, but it will be available for a discount while it's in Early Access.