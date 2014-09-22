Tropico 3 is free on Humble Bundle, but only today

The Humble Bundle store is a great place to get games for cheap, and it doesn't get much cheaper than free. The store is currently holding its End of Summer Encore Sale, which is offering lot of great deals as usual, as well as a free copy of the banana republic management sim Tropico 3.

The only thing you'll have to give in return is your email address. If that sounds like a fair trade, you'll want to head over to Humble soon, as both the Tropico 3 offer and the summer sale at large will end tomorrow at 10 a.m. Pacific.

There are other great deals you can jump on right now, though they're infinitely more expensive than free. Some highlights (click the links to find our reviews):

Banished —$8

The Wolf Among Us —$10

South Park: The Stick of Truth —$20

Company of Heroes 2 —$10

Splinter Cell Blacklist —$4.49

Child of Light —$7.49

Nidhogg —$5

You can grab these games on sale at the Humble Store .