Trackmania 2: Canyon released

Quick! Get on the internet! Trackmania 2: Canyon has been released.

It costs £19.99 / $24.99 and is available to download from the official Maniaplanet site .

I've been fiddling with the Trackmania 2: Canyon beta over the past few weeks and can now confirm that it's just as much four-finger fun as the previous Trackmania games. It's an outstanding-looking racer too. Click through to see the most recent trailer, and for the system requirements.

Canyons features a revamped handing model, in-depth track and highlight creation tools and a new suite of multiplayer options. We're looking into creating some kind of PC Gamer community in-game as soon as we know how it works, and will have our review on the site as soon as it's written.

Here's are system requirements. You can probably run it, no worries.

OS : Windows XP / Vista / 7

CPU: 1.5 Ghz

Memory: 1 Gb

Video Memory: 256 MB, Pixel Shader 2.0 / Intel HD 2000 / Nvidia ION / AMD HD 6310

HDD: 1.5 Gb

[bcvideo id="1129592653001"]