Total War: Warhammer mods are 'theoretically' transferable to the sequel with a little work

Creative Assembly and Sega's Total War: Warhammer is a typically outlandish turn-based RTS that (finally) brought historical strategy and Games Workshop's fantasy world together when it landed last year. Beyond the base game, a host of intuitive, practical and outright zany user-made mods have since surfaced—some of which alter the original almost beyond recognition.

With Total War: Warhammer 2 perched on the horizon—due September 28—it's inevitable mod creators will set about the sequel in the same way they did the first. But what of the first's mods? Creative Assembly has said that while Total Warhammer and Total Warhammer 2 are standalone games, there will expectedly be some crossover in terms of lore, mechanics and narrative. So can we expect similar fluidity with regards to the game's mods?

Chatting to Gamewatcher at E3, game designer Mark Sinclair addressed that very question.

"The way it will work is that the mods that were created for the first Total War: Warhammer will be only for Warhammer," says Sinclair. "They are two different and separate games, so you can’t necessarily just use a Warhammer mod in Warhammer 2.

"That said, theoretically, we’ve made it possible to transfer a mod from Warhammer to Warhammer 2. There will have to be some work on the part of the modder to make sure it’s compatible, but ideally it should be relatively straightforward."

Here's hoping we see the HeroQuest-echoing Goblins and Skeleton Warriors in CA's latest, then. Total War: Warhammer 2 is due September 28, 2017.