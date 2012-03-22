Total War: Shogun 2 patch adds 80-unit battles, 22 new maps, hundreds of fixes

An epic Shogun 2 patch has landed alongside the standalone expansion, Fall of the Samurai. If a dozen sumo wrestlers were to combine into a twelve foot tall Megazord of sumo wrestlers, the resulting horror would not be as large or fleshy as this update, which adds 40 vs. 40 units battles to multiplayer, 22 new land and sea maps to fight on, Steam cloud support, reduced battle load times, "greatly reduced" AI turn times and some 3000 words worth of balance shifts and bug fixes. Bikkuri shita!

The fixes listed in the patch notes below affect every aspect of the game, from the campaign map, to the real time battles and multiplayer. There's a bit of good news for anyone who bought the Blood Pack for Shogun 2, it'll apply the same effects to Fall of the Samurai's battles, too. Here's the full change list.

Headline additions – also available to Shogun 2 players



40v40 unit battles available via 'control large armies' option in Custom Battles and Multiplayer

Numerous Battle and Campaign AI improvements (see Battle and Campaign sections below)

Greatly reduced save-game file sizes and full Steam Cloud support

Battlefield load time improvement (approximately 30% dependent on machine spec)

Greatly reduced AI turn-time

22 brand new Land, Naval and Siege battle-maps

Full patch notes