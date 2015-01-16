Popular

Total War: Attila trailer catches up with the Goths

By

Total War: Attila

Here's a new trailer for Total War: Attila. I think it was about the Goths, and how they've been driven from their homes by the approaching Huns—forced to travel further afield for the resources they need to survive.

I think it was about that, but I was somewhat distracted by all the beards.

Seriously, look at all these beards.

Total Beards

These are all in-game beards—this latest trailer running on the game's engine. They're... unusual. Like foreign entities clinging desperately to these war-men's face skin. Is this a subtle commentary on aggression expressed through the metaphor of bushy folicles? Or is it that TW:A's engine is tailored for an overhead view that offers less fidelity in smaller-scale close-ups? Probably the latter, to be honest.

Er, anyway... Total War: Attila. That's out on 17 February. For more details on CA's portrayal of Rome's end of days, take a peek at this preview.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments