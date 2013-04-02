Popular

Torchlight II gets mod editor, Steam Workshop support, pet headcrab

There can't be many names for an official mod editor more appropriate than GUTS is for Torchlight II . Appropriate because, 1) it lets Runic's talented community even deeper into the guts of their game, and 2) Torchlight 2 is a game full of isometric viscera, erupting from mobs as Berserker's violently click their way through the maps. Also, 3) it's kind of a funny word.

It's also now released and available to the public. Even better, it comes with integrated Steam Workshop support, giving players an easy-to-install database of the community's best efforts. While it's understandably sparse at the moment, Runic have themselves provided a couple of mods to kick things off, enabling support for Respec Potions and eight player multiplayer .

Hopefully we'll see some more in-depth, content adding projects soon. Mods like the wide-ranging Synergies already gave players a huge selection of extra challenges. If they take up the GUTS torch, the results could be pretty spectacular.

For now, new in-game stuff comes from a patch that released alongside the Workshop support. It brings new monsters, weapons, armour, end-game content and special NetherRealm portals. You also get a selection of new pets, including Half-Life's iconic headcrabs.

If you want to play around with GUTS (weirdo), you can find it in the Tools section of your Steam library.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
