Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics faces some layoffs

Lara Croft's last outing didn't fare too badly . The fledgling badass was more likeable than ever in her origin story—but the Tomb Raider series reboot was having some trouble outside of the jungle island's confines, too. Earlier this year, publisher Square Enix's CEO stepped down after the company was reported to have suffered massive losses. Now, despite confirmation that a sequel is in the works , twelve layoffs have been reported at Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics.

In a statement made to Kotaku , a spokesperson said, "We've made some decisions at Crystal Dynamics last week around the second project we're working on, which has resulted in a small number of roles (roughly 12) becoming redundant as we re-scope the project...We're a close-knit team at Crystal and wouldn't be making these changes if we didn't feel it was absolutely necessary."

Reportedly, these employees were working on a different, unannounced game; the spokesperson says that development of the Tomb Raider sequel remains unaffected and on track. But with the recent financial troubles experienced by parent company Square Enix, we're still hoping that Lara can fight her way out of this.