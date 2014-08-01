Titanfall 'Frontier's Edge' map pack is out now, see it in action here

Titanfall's Frontier's Edge map pack is out today, so you might as well watch this video showing off the three new arenas. Impressions based on the above footage are mostly positive, though it's a shame there's nothing as aesthetically bracing as 'War Games' from the Expedition pack. The colour palettes don't really depart from what we've seen before.

New maps are great, but there are other new additions to the game today which come free of charge. These include a new Black Market for Burd Cards and Titan insignia, as well as a bunch of other changes and fixes as detailed last week . Frontier's Edge costs $9.99 / £8.00 / $13.45AUD.