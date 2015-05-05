Titanfall 2 release date won't fall in 2015

If you optimistically hoped for a Titanfall 2 release this year, then here's bad news: according to Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen, the sequel won't release in the publisher's 2016 fiscal year. That means we won't see the game before April 2016.

Speaking at an EA investors call today (via VG247), Jorgensen said the game would most likely release in the 2017 fiscal year, which could mean anywhere between April 2016 and March 2017.

It makes sense: EA's massive holiday shooter has already been announced in the form of Star Wars: Battlefront, and the publisher has traditionally shipped one shooter during the September / November high season. The original Titanfall released in March 2014.

It's no secret that Titanfall 2 is in development: Respawn CEO Vince Zampella confirmed as much in March, along with confirmation that the studio would rework the way it approaches both post-launch content and the game's (currently very slim) lore.

In the meantime, if it's double jumping and wall running you want, then Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 should sate your completely understandable urges come September. Everyone's doing it nowadays.