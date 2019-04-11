Tim Sweeney says Epic Games Store won't have internal forums or trading cards

Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney has once again taken to Twitter to discuss the the current state and future of the Epic Games Store. Some of his responses to user questions have already been addressed in the development roadmap last month, but he also touched on a few new features that are, and a couple that aren't, coming to the store.

"We aren’t planning to develop a trading metagame (e.g. cards) around the Epic Games store. Gifting and achievements are on the roadmap. We’ve launched an online support ticketing service developers can choose to use for games across all stores and platforms," Sweeney tweeted.

"Epic doesn’t plan to host third party game forums but we encourage developers to link to independent forums (like Reddit) on their store pages. As with Fortnite, we encourage forums (like Reddit.con/r/FortniteBR) that are independent of stores and platforms."

For games with both a PC and Mac version, one purchase provides access to both.April 11, 2019

An overlay is planned (and on the roadmap, in the "midterm" category) and Sweeney said that Epic "is fine with M rated games," although he didn't commit to allowing Adult Only content on the storefront. "We’ll clearly show the ratings so customers understand what’s in the products they’re considering buying," Sweeney tweeted. He also clarified that when PC and Mac versions of a game are available on the store, buying one will grant access to both, the same as with Steam.

Sweeney also committed to maintaining the 88 percent cut it currently offers developers on its store, even as the number of features it supports, like cloud saves and achievements continues to expand. "These features don’t add significantly to incremental operating cost of the Epic Games store," Sweeney wrote. "The cost one-time development cost and maintenance are largely independent of store revenue."

Sweeney's latest round of tweetburst comes a week after he ventured onto the platform to criticize conspiracy theories about spyware in the Epic Games Store client and the company's connections to the Chinese government.