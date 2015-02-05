This year's Call of Duty installment is developed by Treyarch

In thoroughly unsurprising news, Activision has confirmed that Treyarch will develop this year's installment in the Call of Duty series. Best known for their Black Ops installments, 2013's Black Ops 2 was their last effort before the series transitioned to a three-year development cycle with the addition of Sledgehammer into the mix.

Activision confirmed the news during an investor's call today (via IGN). It follows studio boss Mark Lamia's appearance at the DICE Summit earlier this week, where he delivered a presentation about the team's first effort in the series, Call of Duty: World at War.

While investors are privy to information like this, it's unlikely us lowly consumers will hear anything solid about the next COD until May, if previous announcements are anything to go by. Will it be Black Ops 3? Will it have zombies? Will it be set in outback Australia? Only time will tell.