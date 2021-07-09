This $250 Geralt statue is guaranteed to get a reaction out of all who gaze upon it

Netflix is now offering pre-orders for a 10.6-inch tall resin Geralt statue that depicts one of the first moments from its Witcher show, in which Geralt fights and defeats a kikimora. The statue is based on art by illustrator Tracy Tubera, and just 350 have been made.

You can see a bunch of photos of the statue on Netflix's store, and it's certainly a look. The most obvious comparison is to Samurai Jack, and I suspect opinions will be divided on whether or not the White Wolf looks good here.

Personally, I can't quite come to terms with Geralt's legs in this form. It looks like he has Instant Pots stuffed into his boots, and his thigh muscles appear to be made of angular banana slugs. Here's a photo of the whole $250 statue:

(Image credit: Netflix/iam8bit/Tracy Tubera)

Not quite my tastes, but surely there are 350 people out there who like it when muscles are depicted like kitchen gadgets and unusual gastropods.

You can see more of Tubera's art at tracytubera.com. At the time of writing, the statues are still available to order on Netflix's site, so I guess those 350 people haven't been found just yet. For those who do put in an order, their shiny football-chested Geralt will ship in October.

In some bigger Witcher news, we got a release date and trailer for The Witcher season 2 today—the show returns with eight new episodes this December.