They Are Billions campaign patch alters difficulty, time limits

Survival RTS They Are Billions came out of Early Access recently with a full campaign mode to supplement its existing survival mode. It received a rough reaction on Steam's user reviews, with recent reviews dropping from Very Positive to Mixed. Developer Numantian have responded to the feedback with the first of many updates.

The difficulty of the first few missions has been lowered, and the default mode is now Accessible rather than Challenging to encourage new players to start there and work their way up. Time limit objectives, which resulted in a game over for not hitting a population goal within a set time, have been removed from some missions and relaxed in others.

Other changes include adjustments to the tech tree, and in hero missions the objects you hunt for will now flash intermittently to make them easier to find. These are all improvements to the campaign mode, with Numantian saying the next major update will address survival mode.