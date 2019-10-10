The Witcher's first trailer will debut soon

We'll soon get another look at Geralt and chums in Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, courtesy of the first trailer, not to be confused with the official teaser that was released in July. It will air first at Lucca Comics and Games 2019, Europe's largest comic and gaming convention, but it will no doubt pop up elsewhere shortly after.

The teaser actually showed off quite a lot, including a very sweaty and shirtless monster slayer, though it only hints at the storylines the show is planning to tackle, nor do we get to see the non-human inhabitants of the world, like elves or monsters. Hopefully they'll crop up in the new trailer. Also more Roach, please.

Lucca Comics & Games Festival takes place in Lucca, Italy on October 30, though exhibitions will run from October 12. Along with the trailer's debut, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, who play Yennefer and Ciri, will be at the festival, as well as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The festival will also host D&D and Fortnite tournaments, while Nintendo, Activision, Blizzard, Bandai Namco and others will all be showcasing their games.