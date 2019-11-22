The Witcher episode titles drop hints about the Netflix show's story

Netflix has revealed the episode titles for The Witcher, arriving next month, each accompanied by brief descriptions that, together, form a poem. There will be a dragon hunt, flashbacks, monster slaying and it looks like Dandelion will be getting into a spot of bother.

Here's the list of episode titles, followed by the poem formed by their descriptions.

The End's Beginning

Four Marks

Betrayer Moon

Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials

Bottled Appetites

Rare Species

Before a Fall

Much More

A monster slain, a butcher named

We look at a sorceress's earlier days

A picky eater, a family shamed

The Law of Surprise is how one repays

A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed

The hunt for a dragon is underway

A return to before a kingdom is flamed

The Witcher Family as you all like to say

The episodes all have individual symbols, too. The Betrayer Moon, for example, has a bestial footprint that suggests we might be seeing some werewolf shenanigans in the third episode. You can see them all on Twitter.

Did someone, somewhere, summon a djinn to then wish for all 8 chapter titles? Here you go. Now does anyone know a doctor to check Jaskier's vitals?A monster slain, a butcher named pic.twitter.com/PcXF1aeGSzNovember 22, 2019

The Witcher airs on Netflix on December 20.