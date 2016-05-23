The Witcher 3 is unlikely to get a follow-up any time soon

It's hard to accept that The Witcher 3 is the final instalment in CD Projekt's RPG trilogy: it's a hugely successful series, and usually when a series is hugely successful a studio (and especially its publisher) wants to capitalize on it. Don't hold your breath though, because even though the series may have a future, it won't come to fruition for a very long time.

Speaking to Eurogamer, studio co-founder Marcin Iwinski was not ambiguous about the game's forthcoming Blood & Wine expansion being the end of the line. "As we said before, never say never [but] right now it's really Blood and Wine. This is the end," he said.

"Blood and Wine is [the] closing and there won't be any Witcher any time soon - if there ever will be one. And I would really like to see how people feel about it, if they will enjoy it."

Look, I love The Witcher, but I'm pretty happy for CD Projekt to move on. The Witcher 3 is about as good as a modern, big budget, open world fantasy RPG gets, and now I want the studio to tackle an incredibly ambitious science fiction version of their brilliant formula. Oh, and would you look at that, Cyberpunk 2077 exists. It'll likely take a long time, though.

"Blood and Wine has an impressive stat sheet: 90 new quests, 20 new monsters, 100 pieces of armour, an upgradeable vineyard [and] new mutations," Tom Senior wrote in his preview of the expansion, which releases May 31.