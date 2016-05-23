Popular

The Witcher 3 is unlikely to get a follow-up any time soon

CD Projekt firmly reiterates what we already kinda knew.

It's hard to accept that The Witcher 3 is the final instalment in CD Projekt's RPG trilogy: it's a hugely successful series, and usually when a series is hugely successful a studio (and especially its publisher) wants to capitalize on it. Don't hold your breath though, because even though the series may have a future, it won't come to fruition for a very long time.

Speaking to Eurogamer, studio co-founder Marcin Iwinski was not ambiguous about the game's forthcoming Blood & Wine expansion being the end of the line. "As we said before, never say never [but] right now it's really Blood and Wine. This is the end," he said. 

"Blood and Wine is [the] closing and there won't be any Witcher any time soon - if there ever will be one. And I would really like to see how people feel about it, if they will enjoy it."

Look, I love The Witcher, but I'm pretty happy for CD Projekt to move on. The Witcher 3 is about as good as a modern, big budget, open world fantasy RPG gets, and now I want the studio to tackle an incredibly ambitious science fiction version of their brilliant formula. Oh, and would you look at that, Cyberpunk 2077 exists. It'll likely take a long time, though.

"Blood and Wine has an impressive stat sheet: 90 new quests, 20 new monsters, 100 pieces of armour, an upgradeable vineyard [and] new mutations," Tom Senior wrote in his preview of the expansion, which releases May 31.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
