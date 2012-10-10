The Strategy Chronicles, collected edition

For the past 16 weeks, I've been chronicling the rise and fall of tribes, kingdoms, and great heroes in historical strategy games. It all started in Civilization V with The Celtic Chronicle, and has made its way to the currently running Crusader Kings Chronicle. The feature is taking a week off, so between now and next Wednesday is the perfect time to go back and get caught up, or just reminisce about all of the epic moments of ages past. You'll find links to every entry ever, with clip show-esque highlights, below.

Civilization V: The Celtic Chronicle

I attempt to lead the new Celtic civilization in Civilization V: Gods and Kings to world dominance against all odds.

Civilization V: The Swedish Saga

Taking what I learned about Gods and Kings from the Celtic Chronicle, I make a much longer go of things as the Swedes.

The Crusader Kings Chronicle

After two epic games, I put down Civ V for Paradox's Crusader Kings II, where my quest is still ongoing to raise my noble house to glory in 11th Century Europe. Here's your chance to get caught up so you can jump in with next week's fresh entry!

So there's your Saturday morning clip show for the week. More Crusader Kings goodness will arrive next Wednesday, so check back and witness glory!