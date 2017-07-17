The StarCraft 2 War Chest goes on sale later this week

Blizzard's new StarCraft 2 War Chest is a "seasonal program that offers StarCraft 2 players access to an array of cool digital content," including skins, decals, sprays, and a digital comic. Access can be purchased on a per-race basis or in a bundle, with new content being made unlockable through three monthly phases that will kick off later this week.

It's ten bucks each for the Terrans, Zerg, or Protoss, or $25 for all three. A unit skin and portrait will be granted immediately after the purchase, while remaining content must be unlocked by playing the game; when the next phase begins, more unlockable content will be be made available. Regardless of which package you opt for, you'll also also be given some swag from Blizzard's other games: A Hearthstone card pack, a Heroes of the Storm loot chest, and an exclusive Tal'Darim pet for Diablo 3.

Unlock progress is shared across all three races and is retroactive as well, so if you've unlocked five Zerg rewards and then purchase the Protoss Chest, five Protoss rewards will unlock immediately. And don't worry too much about missing out on anything: All rewards will be made available for purchase "at full price" sometime after the program ends, so if you don't unlock it, you can always buy it.

Blizzard is earmarking 25 percent of all War Chest sales for StarCraft 2 esports, although it's very vaguely defined: "The first $200,000 will be added to the $500,000 BlizzCon 2017 prize cool," it said, "with any surplus contributing to StarCraft 2 event production."

The first phase of the StarCraft 2 War Chest will begin on July 19, followed by phase two on August 16 and phase three on September 13. The War Chest will only be available for purchase until October 4, and it will go away completely on November 4, which means you've only got until then to unlock everything inside. Full details are up at warchest.starcraft2.com.