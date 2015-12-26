The prettiest screenshots of 2015

We take a lot of screenshots throughout the year, whether for reviews, our Pixel Boost column, or just for the hell of it. Last year we had a good time collecting our favorite bits of virtual photography, so here we are again, with our best screenshots of 2015. Alright, they might not be the best screens anyone took all year, but they're our contribution. If you're at all interested in the art of video game capture, I highly recommend checking out DeadEndThrills, as well as Other Places, a video series by our own Andy Kelly (who took the screenshot above).