The most promising Australian games at PAX AU

As one might expect of an event based in Melbourne, PAX Australia's sprawling indie floor was dominated by Australian developers. That's no surprise really, but in a country with few major video game conventions it's a rare opportunity to measure how the local scene is, um, developing.

There doesn't appear to be any unifying stylistic thread in Australia's development scene—at least, none was on display at PAX. The floor hosted a wide variety of styles and genres, ranging experimental shooters through to sprawling, procedurally generated space trading games. The games that follow are the ones that impressed me the most, and let me stress that these are upcoming games, explaining the absence of Armello, Assault Android Cactus, and Framed, among other local highlights.