The mechs of Scythe: Digital Edition stomp out of Early Access

The digital port of mechs and economics 4x Scythe is now out of Steam Early Access and into a proper release. The full version of the game has a number of improvements, including a Hard difficulty setting for the game’s AI. We took a look at the game on its early access launch and called it slick and sharp —it’s a distillation of the 4x that many strategy fans are going to enjoy.

Scythe: Digital Edition is a port of Jamey Stegmaier’s board game, developed by The Knights of Unity, and published by Asmodee Digital. Scythe is well known for prominently featuring the 1920+ alternate universe of polish artist Jakub Rozalsk, a world also featured in upcoming RTS Iron Harvest .

Here are the highlights of the release version changes:

Hard difficulty AI

Action Assist Display

Camera Rotation

Stats for local games

Steam Content (badges, Trading cards and backgrounds)

Mac OSX support

New languages supported: Japanese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.