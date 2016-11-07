Popular

Watch the Mass Effect: Andromeda 'cinematic reveal' trailer

By

Welcome back.

In keeping with the finest traditions of N7 Day, BioWare has finally unveiled the Mass Effect: Andromeda reveal cinematic (though we've sort of already had a cinematic reveal). There are aliens. Big aliens. 

We don't get to see any gameplay, which is unfortunate (that'll come at the Game Awards on December 1), but it looks gorgeous, there are all kinds of new aliens (did I mention they're big?), and it's great to see the Mako back in action too. (Yes, I liked the Mako.) 

We'll have a full and proper trailer analysis up soon. In the meantime, enjoy the clip. Happy N7 Day.  

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments