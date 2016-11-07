Watch the Mass Effect: Andromeda 'cinematic reveal' trailer

In keeping with the finest traditions of N7 Day, BioWare has finally unveiled the Mass Effect: Andromeda reveal cinematic (though we've sort of already had a cinematic reveal). There are aliens. Big aliens.

We don't get to see any gameplay, which is unfortunate (that'll come at the Game Awards on December 1), but it looks gorgeous, there are all kinds of new aliens (did I mention they're big?), and it's great to see the Mako back in action too. (Yes, I liked the Mako.)

We'll have a full and proper trailer analysis up soon. In the meantime, enjoy the clip. Happy N7 Day.